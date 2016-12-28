Large Cap REIT – Healthcare Facilities: Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN)

Summary

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Welltower Inc. stated a price of 65.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.38%.

Welltower Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23687.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2353.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Welltower Inc. stands at -17.20% while the 52-week low stands at 27.43%.

The performance week for Welltower Inc. is at 0.51% and the performance month is at 5.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.70% and -9.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Welltower Inc. is 0.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.86%.

The volatility (week) for Welltower Inc. is at 1.83% and the volatility (month) is at 2.11%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Welltower Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.72 and the float short is at 3.73%.

Welltower Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.04, while the P/S ratio is at 5.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 62.00%.