Large Cap REIT – Healthcare Facilities: Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN)

Summary

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Welltower Inc. stated a price of 68.44 today, indicating a positive change of 0.40%.

Welltower Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 24285.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 2293.23.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Welltower Inc. stands at -12.69% while the 52-week low stands at 34.37%.

The performance week for Welltower Inc. is at 4.24% and the performance month is at 8.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.86% and -6.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Welltower Inc. is 5.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.09%.

The volatility (week) for Welltower Inc. is at 2.07% and the volatility (month) is at 2.01%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Welltower Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.48 and the float short is at 3.53%.

Welltower Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.59, while the P/S ratio is at 5.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 62.00%.