Large Cap REIT – Hotel/Motel: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stated a price of 18.81 today, indicating a positive change of 0.05%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13843.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 10446.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stands at -3.59% while the 52-week low stands at 60.66%.

The performance week for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is at -0.63% and the performance month is at 11.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.18% and 22.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 11.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.44%.

The volatility (week) for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 2.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.29 and the float short is at 10.49%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.57, while the P/S ratio is at 2.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.20%.