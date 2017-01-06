Large Cap REIT – Hotel/Motel: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stated a price of 18.41 today, indicating a positive change of -0.51%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13622.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 10287.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stands at -5.52% while the 52-week low stands at 59.30%.

The performance week for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is at -0.38% and the performance month is at 2.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.66% and 15.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 6.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.64%.

The volatility (week) for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is at 2.52% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 8.6 and the float short is at 12.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.29, while the P/S ratio is at 2.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.20%.