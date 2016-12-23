Large Cap REIT – Industrial: Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summary

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prologis, Inc. stated a price of 51.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.46%.

Prologis, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 27366.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 2861.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prologis, Inc. stands at -4.94% while the 52-week low stands at 51.75%.

The performance week for Prologis, Inc. is at 1.13% and the performance month is at 5.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.99% and 9.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prologis, Inc. is 2.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.72%.

The volatility (week) for Prologis, Inc. is at 1.87% and the volatility (month) is at 2.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prologis, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.58 and the float short is at 1.96%.

Prologis, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.1, while the P/S ratio is at 10.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 33.30%.