Large Cap REIT – Industrial: Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summary

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prologis, Inc. stated a price of 54.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Prologis, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28138.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 2736.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prologis, Inc. stands at -0.58% while the 52-week low stands at 58.71%.

The performance week for Prologis, Inc. is at 4.29% and the performance month is at 7.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.35% and 12.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prologis, Inc. is 6.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.56%.

The volatility (week) for Prologis, Inc. is at 2.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prologis, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.48 and the float short is at 1.82%.

Prologis, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.21, while the P/S ratio is at 11.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 33.30%.