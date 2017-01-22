Large Cap REIT – Industrial: Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summary

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prologis, Inc. stated a price of 52.57 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Prologis, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 27889.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 2788.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prologis, Inc. stands at -3.27% while the 52-week low stands at 54.42%.

The performance week for Prologis, Inc. is at -0.23% and the performance month is at 0.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.32% and 3.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prologis, Inc. is 3.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.60%.

The volatility (week) for Prologis, Inc. is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prologis, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.6 and the float short is at 1.38%.

Prologis, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.5, while the P/S ratio is at 10.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 33.30%.