Large Cap REIT – Industrial: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summary

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Public Storage stated a price of 218.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.67%.

Public Storage is operating with a market capitalization of 37512.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.40% and an average volume of 922.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Public Storage stands at -19.22% while the 52-week low stands at 10.01%.

The performance week for Public Storage is at 0.00% and the performance month is at 7.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.44% and -11.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -8.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Public Storage is 3.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.17%.

The volatility (week) for Public Storage is at 1.90% and the volatility (month) is at 2.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Public Storage’s short ratio is currently at 4.01 and the float short is at 2.50%.

Public Storage’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.53, while the P/S ratio is at 14.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.70%.