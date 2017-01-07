Large Cap REIT – Industrial: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summary

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Public Storage stated a price of 228.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.47%.

Public Storage is operating with a market capitalization of 38919.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.40% and an average volume of 896.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Public Storage stands at -15.57% while the 52-week low stands at 14.99%.

The performance week for Public Storage is at 4.25% and the performance month is at 8.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.94% and -8.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Public Storage is 7.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.32%.

The volatility (week) for Public Storage is at 2.10% and the volatility (month) is at 2.02%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Public Storage’s short ratio is currently at 4.54 and the float short is at 2.75%.

Public Storage’s P/E ratio currently stands at 34.89, while the P/S ratio is at 15.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.70%.