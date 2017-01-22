Large Cap REIT – Industrial: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summary

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Public Storage stated a price of 217.97 today, indicating a positive change of 1.23%.

Public Storage is operating with a market capitalization of 37346.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.40% and an average volume of 955.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Public Storage stands at -19.50% while the 52-week low stands at 9.63%.

The performance week for Public Storage is at 0.31% and the performance month is at -1.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.22% and -11.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Public Storage is 1.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.08%.

The volatility (week) for Public Storage is at 1.62% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Public Storage’s short ratio is currently at 4.27 and the float short is at 2.75%.

Public Storage’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.42, while the P/S ratio is at 14.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.70%.