Large Cap REIT – Office: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Summary

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Boston Properties, Inc. stated a price of 123.52 today, indicating a positive change of -0.81%.

Boston Properties, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19146.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 919.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at -13.83% while the 52-week low stands at 16.89%.

The performance week for Boston Properties, Inc. is at 1.70% and the performance month is at 1.45%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.42% and -1.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Boston Properties, Inc. is 0.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.69%.

The volatility (week) for Boston Properties, Inc. is at 1.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Boston Properties, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.92 and the float short is at 1.76%.

Boston Properties, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.92, while the P/S ratio is at 7.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 31.70%.