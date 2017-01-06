Large Cap REIT – Office: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Summary

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Boston Properties, Inc. stated a price of 131.75 today, indicating a positive change of -0.08%.

Boston Properties, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20272.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 943.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at -7.53% while the 52-week low stands at 25.43%.

The performance week for Boston Properties, Inc. is at 7.67% and the performance month is at 6.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.37% and 2.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Boston Properties, Inc. is 7.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.16%.

The volatility (week) for Boston Properties, Inc. is at 2.53% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Boston Properties, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.76 and the float short is at 1.71%.

Boston Properties, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 41.2, while the P/S ratio is at 7.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 31.70%.