Large Cap REIT – Office: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Summary

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Boston Properties, Inc. stated a price of 129.25 today, indicating a positive change of 0.62%.

Boston Properties, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19751.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 933.04.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.78.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at -9.28% while the 52-week low stands at 23.05%.

The performance week for Boston Properties, Inc. is at 0.19% and the performance month is at 3.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.16% and -5.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Boston Properties, Inc. is 3.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.03%.

The volatility (week) for Boston Properties, Inc. is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Boston Properties, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.64 and the float short is at 1.62%.

Boston Properties, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 40.39, while the P/S ratio is at 7.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 31.70%.