Large Cap REIT – Office: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Summary

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. stated a price of 96.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15271.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an average volume of 1648.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. stands at -13.32% while the 52-week low stands at 43.11%.

The performance week for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is at 1.86% and the performance month is at 8.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.41% and -5.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is 4.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.24%.

The volatility (week) for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is at 2.14% and the volatility (month) is at 2.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 9.97 and the float short is at 10.36%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 67.19, while the P/S ratio is at 7.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 57.50%.