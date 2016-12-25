Large Cap REIT – Residential: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Summary

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. stated a price of 174.49 today, indicating a positive change of 0.44%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23904.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 852.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. stands at -7.87% while the 52-week low stands at 11.07%.

The performance week for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is at 0.90% and the performance month is at 8.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.19% and 1.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is 3.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.55%.

The volatility (week) for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is at 1.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.23 and the float short is at 2.64%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.39, while the P/S ratio is at 11.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.10%.