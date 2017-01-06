Large Cap REIT – Residential: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Summary

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. stated a price of 179.85 today, indicating a positive change of 0.80%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 24444.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 825.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. stands at -4.30% while the 52-week low stands at 15.37%.

The performance week for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is at 2.58% and the performance month is at 9.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.61% and 0.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is 7.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.39%.

The volatility (week) for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is at 1.76% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.43 and the float short is at 2.68%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.96, while the P/S ratio is at 12.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.10%.