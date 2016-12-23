Large Cap REIT – Residential: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Summary

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equity Residential stated a price of 62.82 today, indicating a positive change of -0.24%.

Equity Residential is operating with a market capitalization of 22648.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 19.40% and an average volume of 2478.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 39.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equity Residential stands at -10.74% while the 52-week low stands at 8.80%.

The performance week for Equity Residential is at 0.75% and the performance month is at 5.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.50% and 2.34% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equity Residential is 3.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.47%.

The volatility (week) for Equity Residential is at 1.73% and the volatility (month) is at 1.73%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equity Residential’s short ratio is currently at 3.06 and the float short is at 2.12%.

Equity Residential’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.45, while the P/S ratio is at 8.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 42.10%.