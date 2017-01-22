Large Cap REIT – Residential: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Summary

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equity Residential stated a price of 63.36 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Equity Residential is operating with a market capitalization of 23037.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 19.40% and an average volume of 2183.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 39.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equity Residential stands at -9.97% while the 52-week low stands at 9.73%.

The performance week for Equity Residential is at -1.17% and the performance month is at -0.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.29% and -3.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equity Residential is 2.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.03%.

The volatility (week) for Equity Residential is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equity Residential’s short ratio is currently at 3.85 and the float short is at 2.35%.

Equity Residential’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.48, while the P/S ratio is at 9.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 42.10%.