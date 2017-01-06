Large Cap REIT – Residential: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Summary

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. stated a price of 233.86 today, indicating a positive change of 0.47%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15054.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.40% and an average volume of 438.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Essex Property Trust, Inc. stands at -0.09% while the 52-week low stands at 25.80%.

The performance week for Essex Property Trust, Inc. is at 2.29% and the performance month is at 9.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.88% and 3.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Essex Property Trust, Inc. is 7.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.49%.

The volatility (week) for Essex Property Trust, Inc. is at 2.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.49 and the float short is at 3.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 51.71, while the P/S ratio is at 11.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 69.20%.