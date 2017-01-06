Large Cap REIT – Retail: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stated a price of 144.76 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is operating with a market capitalization of 10361.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an average volume of 432.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Federal Realty Investment Trust stands at -14.24% while the 52-week low stands at 8.49%.

The performance week for Federal Realty Investment Trust is at 5.32% and the performance month is at 4.93%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.09% and -11.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 3.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.20%.

The volatility (week) for Federal Realty Investment Trust is at 1.73% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s short ratio is currently at 4.23 and the float short is at 2.57%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s P/E ratio currently stands at 49.05, while the P/S ratio is at 13.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.40%.