Large Cap REIT – Retail: General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP)

Summary

General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Growth Properties, Inc stated a price of 24.53 today, indicating a positive change of -0.12%.

General Growth Properties, Inc is operating with a market capitalization of 21736.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 4352.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Growth Properties, Inc stands at -23.58% while the 52-week low stands at 2.68%.

The performance week for General Growth Properties, Inc is at -5.86% and the performance month is at -3.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.31% and -14.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Growth Properties, Inc is -3.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.54%.

The volatility (week) for General Growth Properties, Inc is at 2.27% and the volatility (month) is at 2.03%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Growth Properties, Inc’s short ratio is currently at 3.85 and the float short is at 1.89%.

General Growth Properties, Inc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.04, while the P/S ratio is at 9.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 265.60%.