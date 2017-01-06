Large Cap REIT – Retail: Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Summary

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kimco Realty Corporation stated a price of 25.99 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Kimco Realty Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10912.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 3776.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at -17.79% while the 52-week low stands at 8.94%.

The performance week for Kimco Realty Corporation is at 6.67% and the performance month is at 2.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.22% and -14.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kimco Realty Corporation is 1.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.97%.

The volatility (week) for Kimco Realty Corporation is at 2.03% and the volatility (month) is at 2.01%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kimco Realty Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.6 and the float short is at 3.29%.

Kimco Realty Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.3, while the P/S ratio is at 9.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 123.40%.