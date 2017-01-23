Large Cap REIT – Retail: Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Summary

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Kimco Realty Corporation stated a price of 25.15 today, indicating a positive change of 0.68%.

Kimco Realty Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 10617.32, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 3731.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at -20.43% while the 52-week low stands at 5.01%.

The performance week for Kimco Realty Corporation is at -0.79% and the performance month is at -1.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.35% and -18.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Kimco Realty Corporation is -1.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.66%.

The volatility (week) for Kimco Realty Corporation is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Kimco Realty Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.43 and the float short is at 3.10%.

Kimco Realty Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.55, while the P/S ratio is at 9.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 123.40%.