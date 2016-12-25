Large Cap REIT – Retail: Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Summary

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Realty Income Corporation stated a price of 56.41 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Realty Income Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 14558.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.30% and an average volume of 1784.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.83.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Realty Income Corporation stands at -20.96% while the 52-week low stands at 15.82%.

The performance week for Realty Income Corporation is at 1.69% and the performance month is at 0.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.04% and -14.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Realty Income Corporation is -1.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.13%.

The volatility (week) for Realty Income Corporation is at 1.98% and the volatility (month) is at 2.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Realty Income Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 8.43 and the float short is at 5.84%.

Realty Income Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 51.19, while the P/S ratio is at 13.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.80%.