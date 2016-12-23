Large Cap REIT – Retail: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summary

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Simon Property Group, Inc. stated a price of 175.81 today, indicating a positive change of -0.24%.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 54986.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.90% and an average volume of 1443.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.40% and the debt to equity stands at 5.03.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Simon Property Group, Inc. stands at -21.96% while the 52-week low stands at 3.24%.

The performance week for Simon Property Group, Inc. is at -2.09% and the performance month is at -2.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.70% and -13.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Simon Property Group, Inc. is -4.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.18%.

The volatility (week) for Simon Property Group, Inc. is at 2.03% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.36 and the float short is at 1.56%.

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.96, while the P/S ratio is at 10.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 32.90%.