Large Cap REIT – Retail: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SL Green Realty Corp. stated a price of 105.59 today, indicating a positive change of -1.13%.

SL Green Realty Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 10538.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.60% and an average volume of 913.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.91.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -11.90% while the 52-week low stands at 34.66%.

The performance week for SL Green Realty Corp. is at -3.65% and the performance month is at 0.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.35% and 9.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SL Green Realty Corp. is 1.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.56%.

The volatility (week) for SL Green Realty Corp. is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 2.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SL Green Realty Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 5.27 and the float short is at 4.82%.

SL Green Realty Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.41, while the P/S ratio is at 5.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -24.90%.