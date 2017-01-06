Large Cap REIT – Retail: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Summary

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Macerich Company stated a price of 73.32 today, indicating a positive change of 1.24%.

The Macerich Company is operating with a market capitalization of 10422.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 834.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Macerich Company stands at -20.97% while the 52-week low stands at 11.23%.

The performance week for The Macerich Company is at 4.94% and the performance month is at 5.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.10% and -13.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Macerich Company is 5.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.71%.

The volatility (week) for The Macerich Company is at 2.14% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Macerich Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.78 and the float short is at 2.21%.

The Macerich Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.2, while the P/S ratio is at 9.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -70.60%.