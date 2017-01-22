Large Cap REIT – Retail: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Summary

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Macerich Company stated a price of 69.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.98%.

The Macerich Company is operating with a market capitalization of 10057.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 887.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Macerich Company stands at -24.68% while the 52-week low stands at 6.01%.

The performance week for The Macerich Company is at 0.29% and the performance month is at 0.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.13% and -20.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Macerich Company is 0.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.82%.

The volatility (week) for The Macerich Company is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Macerich Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.12 and the float short is at 1.94%.

The Macerich Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.78, while the P/S ratio is at 9.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -70.60%.