Large Cap Residential Construction: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Summary

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

D.R. Horton, Inc. stated a price of 27.51 today, indicating a positive change of -0.90%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10305.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 4627.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for D.R. Horton, Inc. stands at -19.92% while the 52-week low stands at 20.81%.

The performance week for D.R. Horton, Inc. is at -0.47% and the performance month is at -3.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.70% and -8.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -12.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for D.R. Horton, Inc. is -3.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.18%.

The volatility (week) for D.R. Horton, Inc. is at 2.13% and the volatility (month) is at 2.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

D.R. Horton, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.13 and the float short is at 2.92%.

D.R. Horton, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.76, while the P/S ratio is at 0.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.40%.