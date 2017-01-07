Large Cap Residential Construction: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Summary

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

D.R. Horton, Inc. stated a price of 28.05 today, indicating a positive change of -1.06%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10658.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 4590.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for D.R. Horton, Inc. stands at -18.35% while the 52-week low stands at 23.18%.

The performance week for D.R. Horton, Inc. is at 2.68% and the performance month is at 3.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.42% and -13.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for D.R. Horton, Inc. is -0.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.18%.

The volatility (week) for D.R. Horton, Inc. is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

D.R. Horton, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.79 and the float short is at 2.43%.

D.R. Horton, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.01, while the P/S ratio is at 0.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.40%.