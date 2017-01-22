Large Cap Residential Construction: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Summary
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
D.R. Horton, Inc. stated a price of 28.31 today, indicating a positive change of 1.07%.
D.R. Horton, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10454.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.80% and an average volume of 4665.12.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.48.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for D.R. Horton, Inc. stands at -17.59% while the 52-week low stands at 24.32%.
The performance week for D.R. Horton, Inc. is at -1.32% and the performance month is at 1.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.44% and -16.95% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.59%.
The simple 20 day moving average for D.R. Horton, Inc. is 0.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.12%.
The volatility (week) for D.R. Horton, Inc. is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 1.88%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
D.R. Horton, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.95 and the float short is at 2.69%.
D.R. Horton, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.99, while the P/S ratio is at 0.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.40%.