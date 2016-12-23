Large Cap Resorts & Casinos: Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Summary

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Carnival Corporation stated a price of 52.93 today, indicating a positive change of 1.00%.

Carnival Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 39018.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 4153.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Carnival Corporation stands at -2.41% while the 52-week low stands at 34.32%.

The performance week for Carnival Corporation is at -1.04% and the performance month is at 1.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.66% and 16.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Carnival Corporation is 5.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.69%.

The volatility (week) for Carnival Corporation is at 2.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Carnival Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6 and the float short is at 6.08%.

Carnival Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.06, while the P/S ratio is at 2.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 44.30%.