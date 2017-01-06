Large Cap Resorts & Casinos: Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Summary

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Carnival Corporation stated a price of 53.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

Carnival Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 38696.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.10% and an average volume of 3671.83.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Carnival Corporation stands at -0.19% while the 52-week low stands at 36.73%.

The performance week for Carnival Corporation is at 2.91% and the performance month is at 4.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.89% and 24.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Carnival Corporation is 5.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.22%.

The volatility (week) for Carnival Corporation is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Carnival Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.75 and the float short is at 6.03%.

Carnival Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.32, while the P/S ratio is at 2.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 64.90%.