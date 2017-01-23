Large Cap Resorts & Casinos: Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Summary

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Carnival Corporation stated a price of 53.3 today, indicating a positive change of -0.28%.

Carnival Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 38470.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.10% and an average volume of 3581.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Carnival Corporation stands at -2.86% while the 52-week low stands at 35.25%.

The performance week for Carnival Corporation is at -0.63% and the performance month is at 3.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.11% and 19.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Carnival Corporation is 2.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.60%.

The volatility (week) for Carnival Corporation is at 1.52% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Carnival Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.73 and the float short is at 4.99%.

Carnival Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.21, while the P/S ratio is at 2.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 64.90%.