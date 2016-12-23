Large Cap Resorts & Casinos: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Summary

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stated a price of 54.23 today, indicating a positive change of 0.02%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 42473.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.90% and an average volume of 4602.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at -13.34% while the 52-week low stands at 64.14%.

The performance week for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is at -2.27% and the performance month is at -12.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.30% and 28.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 30.57%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is -6.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.71%.

The volatility (week) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is at 1.99% and the volatility (month) is at 2.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 2.26 and the float short is at 2.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.5, while the P/S ratio is at 3.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -29.90%.