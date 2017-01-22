Large Cap Resorts & Casinos: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Summary

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

MGM Resorts International stated a price of 28.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

MGM Resorts International is operating with a market capitalization of 16449.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 7497.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.07.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for MGM Resorts International stands at -6.14% while the 52-week low stands at 77.63%.

The performance week for MGM Resorts International is at 0.38% and the performance month is at 0.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.16% and 24.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for MGM Resorts International is -0.14% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.10%.

The volatility (week) for MGM Resorts International is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 2.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

MGM Resorts International’s short ratio is currently at 1.97 and the float short is at 3.05%.

MGM Resorts International’s P/E ratio currently stands at 57.71, while the P/S ratio is at 1.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -170.10%.