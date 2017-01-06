Large Cap Resorts & Casinos: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stated a price of 44.67 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 10151.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.70% and an average volume of 1784.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.41.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -22.72% while the 52-week low stands at 30.77%.

The performance week for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is at 3.77% and the performance month is at 9.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.44% and 9.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 9.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.12%.

The volatility (week) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is at 3.00% and the volatility (month) is at 2.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 3.37 and the float short is at 3.02%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.95, while the P/S ratio is at 2.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.30%.