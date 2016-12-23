Large Cap Resorts & Casinos: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stated a price of 84.04 today, indicating a positive change of -0.24%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 18401.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.70% and an average volume of 2079.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.11.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -16.88% while the 52-week low stands at 33.85%.

The performance week for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is at -0.95% and the performance month is at 2.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.48% and 21.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -14.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 6.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.26%.

The volatility (week) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is at 2.36% and the volatility (month) is at 2.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 5.25 and the float short is at 6.54%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.85, while the P/S ratio is at 2.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -11.90%.