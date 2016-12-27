Large Cap Restaurants: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. stated a price of 389.38 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11322.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.30% and an average volume of 1260.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. stands at -28.22% while the 52-week low stands at 10.32%.

The performance week for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is at -0.59% and the performance month is at -5.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.17% and 0.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -18.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is -0.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.91%.

The volatility (week) for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is at 1.60% and the volatility (month) is at 2.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.97 and the float short is at 17.62%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 160.86, while the P/S ratio is at 2.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.80%.