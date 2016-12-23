Large Cap Restaurants: McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

McDonald’s Corporation stated a price of 123.31 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

McDonald’s Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 104098.01, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.70% and an average volume of 4379.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 188.60% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for McDonald’s Corporation stands at -4.40% while the 52-week low stands at 12.78%.

The performance week for McDonald’s Corporation is at 1.11% and the performance month is at 4.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.41% and 5.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for McDonald’s Corporation is 5.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.74%.

The volatility (week) for McDonald’s Corporation is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 0.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

McDonald’s Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.8 and the float short is at 1.48%.

McDonald’s Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.12, while the P/S ratio is at 4.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.60%.