Large Cap Restaurants: McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

McDonald’s Corporation stated a price of 121.08 today, indicating a positive change of 1.15%.

McDonald’s Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 100277.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.70% and an average volume of 4261.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 188.60% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for McDonald’s Corporation stands at -6.13% while the 52-week low stands at 10.74%.

The performance week for McDonald’s Corporation is at -2.43% and the performance month is at 0.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.37% and 0.54% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for McDonald’s Corporation is 2.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.83%.

The volatility (week) for McDonald’s Corporation is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

McDonald’s Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.84 and the float short is at 1.46%.

McDonald’s Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.37, while the P/S ratio is at 4.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.60%.