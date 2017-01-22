Large Cap Restaurants: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stated a price of 48.61 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11380.14, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 848.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at -3.17% while the 52-week low stands at 68.45%.

The performance week for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is at -1.24% and the performance month is at 1.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.12% and 10.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 2.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.47%.

The volatility (week) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.48 and the float short is at 3.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 40.47, while the P/S ratio is at 2.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 32.20%.