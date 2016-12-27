Large Cap Restaurants: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summary

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Yum! Brands, Inc. stated a price of 64.11 today, indicating a positive change of 0.47%.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23506.97, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.60% and an average volume of 4470.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -534.30% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Yum! Brands, Inc. stands at -2.50% while the 52-week low stands at 40.41%.

The performance week for Yum! Brands, Inc. is at -0.68% and the performance month is at 1.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.28% and 13.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Yum! Brands, Inc. is 2.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.95%.

The volatility (week) for Yum! Brands, Inc. is at 0.73% and the volatility (month) is at 1.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.63 and the float short is at 2.00%.

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.23, while the P/S ratio is at 1.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.80%.