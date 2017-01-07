Large Cap Restaurants: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summary

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Yum! Brands, Inc. stated a price of 64.57 today, indicating a positive change of 1.45%.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23470.3, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.60% and an average volume of 4105.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -534.30% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Yum! Brands, Inc. stands at -1.79% while the 52-week low stands at 41.43%.

The performance week for Yum! Brands, Inc. is at -0.11% and the performance month is at 0.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.48% and 6.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Yum! Brands, Inc. is 3.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.23%.

The volatility (week) for Yum! Brands, Inc. is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.85 and the float short is at 2.08%.

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.19, while the P/S ratio is at 1.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.80%.