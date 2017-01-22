Large Cap Restaurants: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summary

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Yum! Brands, Inc. stated a price of 64.58 today, indicating a positive change of 0.86%.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25315.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.60% and an average volume of 3361.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -534.30% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Yum! Brands, Inc. stands at -1.33% while the 52-week low stands at 42.10%.

The performance week for Yum! Brands, Inc. is at -0.12% and the performance month is at 1.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.45% and 3.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Yum! Brands, Inc. is 2.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.16%.

The volatility (week) for Yum! Brands, Inc. is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.2 and the float short is at 2.02%.

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.42, while the P/S ratio is at 1.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.80%.