Large Cap Restaurants: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Summary

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 25.85 today, indicating a positive change of -0.62%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10022.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 6000.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Yum China Holdings, Inc. stands at -14.88% while the 52-week low stands at 8.66%.

The performance week for Yum China Holdings, Inc. is at -0.65% and the performance month is at -12.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at *TBA and *TBA respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.40%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Yum China Holdings, Inc. is -3.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.51%.

The volatility (week) for Yum China Holdings, Inc. is at 2.86% and the volatility (month) is at 3.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.16 and the float short is at 1.81%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.88, while the P/S ratio is at 1.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.