Large Cap Scientific & Technical Instruments: Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Summary

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fortive Corporation stated a price of 54.51 today, indicating a positive change of 0.78%.

Fortive Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18830.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.70% and an average volume of 1560.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fortive Corporation stands at -3.08% while the 52-week low stands at 18.07%.

The performance week for Fortive Corporation is at -0.58% and the performance month is at -2.31%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.56% and *TBA respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fortive Corporation is 3.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.84%.

The volatility (week) for Fortive Corporation is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fortive Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.68 and the float short is at 0.86%.

Fortive Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.32, while the P/S ratio is at 3.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.20%.