Large Cap Scientific & Technical Instruments: Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Summary

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fortive Corporation stated a price of 54.52 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

Fortive Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18754.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.70% and an average volume of 1592.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fortive Corporation stands at -3.06% while the 52-week low stands at 18.09%.

The performance week for Fortive Corporation is at 1.58% and the performance month is at -0.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.53% and 8.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fortive Corporation is 0.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.23%.

The volatility (week) for Fortive Corporation is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fortive Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.01 and the float short is at 0.53%.

Fortive Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.32, while the P/S ratio is at 3.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.20%.