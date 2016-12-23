Large Cap Security Software & Services: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stated a price of 85.04 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 14868.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 13.90% and an average volume of 1277.69.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at -5.49% while the 52-week low stands at 18.70%.

The performance week for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is at -0.12% and the performance month is at 1.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.22% and 8.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 3.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.78%.

The volatility (week) for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 7.58 and the float short is at 7.53%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.44, while the P/S ratio is at 8.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.90%.