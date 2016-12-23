Large Cap Security Software & Services: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Summary

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Symantec Corporation stated a price of 24.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Symantec Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15480.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 16.90% and an average volume of 8572.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 52.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.86.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Symantec Corporation stands at -5.79% while the 52-week low stands at 66.89%.

The performance week for Symantec Corporation is at -2.78% and the performance month is at -3.98%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.41% and 18.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 45.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Symantec Corporation is -1.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.11%.

The volatility (week) for Symantec Corporation is at 1.80% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Symantec Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.76 and the float short is at 3.83%.

Symantec Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -882.40%.